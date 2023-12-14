OPP And Almaguin High School Face-Off For Local Charities

Charity hockey game raises funds for two local charities.

On Wednesday December 13, 2023, the Almaguin Highlands OPP in partnership with the Almaguin Highlands Secondary School (AHSS) hosted a charity hockey game in the Village of South River, to raise funds in support of The United Way Centraide and The Avery Seca Youth in Sports Foundation.

The event was a success and raised over $900.00.

The OPP would like to express appreciation for all who made this event possible and would like to wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season.