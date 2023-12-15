Annual “Fill-The-Cruiser” Event In Wilberforce

On Saturday December 16th, 2023 members of the Haliburton Highlands OPP Auxiliary Unit will be conducting the annual “fill the cruiser” event at Wilberforce Foodland between 11:00 am and 3:00 pm.

Please come out and donate a food item to help “fill the cruiser” and support the local food banks. Wilberforce Foodland will also be making up bags with items that are needed by the food banks that you can purchase and then donate, or you can make a cash donation.

The OPP would like to thank the everyone for their on-going support for this event.