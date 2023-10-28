Ontario Strengthens Emergency Preparedness To Keep People And Communities Safe

The Ontario government is investing $5 million to ensure communities across the province have the resources and equipment they need to prepare for natural disasters and emergencies. The government is now accepting applications for the new Community Emergency Preparedness Grant to help communities and organizations purchase critical supplies, equipment and deliver training and services to improve local emergency preparation and response.

“We are making our province stronger and more resilient by helping communities prepare for emergencies,” said Caroline Mulroney, President of the Treasury Board, Minister responsible for Emergency Management Ontario and Minister of Francophone Affairs. “These prudent and targeted investments are another step this government is taking to ensure communities have the resources they need to keep people safe when the next flood, wildland fire or severe storm impacts our province.”

Funding will ensure communities can respond to any type of emergency and will be tailored to their unique needs. It can be put towards purchasing equipment such as sand bagging machines and generators or investing in emergency management training and awareness.

The Community Emergency Preparedness Grant is part of the $110 million the government earmarked over the next three years to strengthen emergency preparedness in Ontario. The investment builds on the Provincial Emergency Management Strategy and Action Plan’s vision to enhance the resiliency of local governments, First Nations communities, and organizations to prepare for emergencies.