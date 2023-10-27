Canadian Tree Nursery Association Accelerates Forestry Restoration Efforts And National 2 Billion Tree Program

The Canadian Tree Nursery Association/Association Canadienne des Pépinières Forestières (CTNA-ACPF) launched today, bringing together all major growers of tree seedlings dedicated to forest restoration initiatives across Canada. The new trade association (based in Huntsville, ON) representing 50 nurseries and over 90% of current Canadian tree seedling production, aims to increase production, enhance collaboration, drive innovation and promote sustainable practices in the tree nursery sector. CTNA-ACPF was unveiled at the 2023 Atlantic Nursery Conference.

As the value of tree planting and demand for forest restoration continues to grow, so will the demand for native tree seedlings. CTNA-ACPF will play a pivotal role in advancing the efforts of Canadian tree nurseries to meet this demand. Through collective action and sharing best practices, CTNA-ACPF members will ensure the appropriate supply of high-quality tree seedlings to successfully restore our nation’s forests.

“All major growers in the tree seedling sector recognize the need for a unified voice and shared expertise to address our industry’s challenges and opportunities,” stated Mike Downing, Chair of the Association’s Board of Directors. “CTNA-ACPF will be a collaborative network that pools resources, exchanges knowledge, and advocates for the vital role of tree nurseries in forest restoration programs – including the 2 Billion Tree program.”

CTNA-ACPF members are tree nurseries from coast to coast to coast that each produce over one million seedlings per year for the purpose of forest restoration. Each member has significant expertise and commitment to growing quality seedlings, while supporting local economies through rural jobs and providing planting stock to the forestry sector. By uniting under the CTNA-ACPF umbrella, these leading growers are focusing their collective abilities towards restoring and maintaining Canada’s valuable forest ecosystems.

CTNA-ACPF is focused on several key initiatives, including:

Collaboration and Knowledge Sharing : CTNA-ACPF members will network and collaborate to share best practices, research findings and technological advancements in tree nursery operations. Advocacy and Outreach : CTNA-ACPF will be a key partner in promoting the important role of tree nurseries in forest restoration with Indigenous, federal and provincial governments, provincial nursery associations and related organizations (including those focused on ecology and genetics, tree planting, and research and development). Research and Innovation : CTNA-ACPF members will collectively invest in research and development projects aimed at improving tree nursery practices and enhancing seedling performance.

“The launch of the Canadian Tree Nursery Association at the Atlantic Tree Nursery conference is a significant milestone in advancing the reforestation efforts not only in the Atlantic region, but also across Canada,” says Rob Keen, RPF, and Executive Director of the Association. “This is an important and overdue step and will help the nursery sector make even more of a positive impact to both local economies and employment as well as ensuring healthy forests which provide critical habitat, carbon sinks and sources of sustainable forest products.” Keen concluded by saying “I’d like to thank our partners and in particular Forests Ontario/Forest Recovery Canada for their assistance in facilitating the creation of the Association. Also, a special thanks to our Founding Sponsors, Maple Leaves Forever and Harnois Industries.”

CTNA-ACPF invites tree nurseries across Canada to join the Association and contribute to the collective effort of restoring and expanding our country’s forests.