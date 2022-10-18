Ontario Parks Reducing The Maximum Length Of Stay At Some Parks In 2023

Over the past several years, camping at Ontario Parks has grown steadily from 4.3 million reserved campsite nights in 2014 to over 6.6 million reserved campsite nights in 2021.

With reservations on the rise, Ontario Parks staff want to ensure that more Ontarians can enjoy campground campsites at some of the more popular parks during their busy summer season.

To help connect more campers with campground sites at their favourite parks, Ontario Parks is reducing the maximum length of stay at select parks between July 1 and the Saturday of the Labour Day long weekend.

Why they are making the change

Ontario Parks heard from countless visitors how frustrating it can be to miss out on a summer camping reservation. With reservations in high demand, it can be difficult to get a campsite at some of the park campgrounds.

With this change, they are giving more people the opportunity to go camping. Reducing the maximum length of stay at some of the parks will help provide more people with the chance to camp and experience Ontario Parks.

Here’s what’s changing

At select parks, they are be reducing the maximum length of stay from 23 nights to seven or 14 nights for campground sites during our busiest camping season, starting in 2023.

The reduced maximum length of stay applies to trips between July 1 and the Saturday of the Labour Day long weekend. Outside of these dates, the maximum stay will be 23 nights.

Booking five months in advance? Don’t worry. When you’re reserving your July stay in February, this change will be in effect.

Note: This change will not impact backcountry camping or roofed accommodations.

Find more information about our reservation rules and regulations.

What about people who want to camp for longer?

Ontario Parks does understand that this change may be disappointing to those who usually enjoy camping for longer periods of time. We want to give more people the opportunity to camp and make their own memories at our parks.

If you prefer a longer stay, try:

visiting one of the many parks with a maximum stay of 23 nights

road-tripping from park to park

booking an off-season stay when the maximum reverts to 23 nights.

Which parks will have reduced maximums?

The changes will be in effect at these parks:

Maximum 7-night stay:

Maximum 14-night stay:

Maximum 23-night stay: