OPP To Provide Front Line Service In South Simcoe Police Jurisdiction

In effect 7:00 a.m. October 19 – 7:00 a.m. October 21, 2022

Members of the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury and the Town of Innisfil are advised that the OPP will provide front line service on behalf of the South Simcoe Police Service (SSPS) during the visitations and funeral service for fallen SSPS officers, Constable Morgan Russell and Constable Devon Michael Northrup.

Between 7 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, and 7 a.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022, the OPP will respond to calls for service within SSPS jurisdiction. The SSPS North Division (2137 Innisfil Beach Road, Innisfil) and South Division (81 Melbourne Drive, Bradford) buildings, including the Collision Reporting Centres, will be closed to the public during this time. The OPP will be present at both locations.

Members of the public can continue to call the SSPS non-emergency lines at 705-436-2141/905-775-3311, which will be redirected to the OPP, or the OPP Provincial Communications Centre directly at 1-888-310-1122. In an emergency, please call 9-1-1.

During this time, media releases and incident updates will be disseminated through the OPP News Portal (oppnews.ca) and the OPP Central Region socials (Twitter @OPP_CR and Facebook @OPPCentralRegion).

Normal SSPS operations will resume at 7 a.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022.