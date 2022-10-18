Driver Charged With Impaired In Orillia After Multiple Collisions

The Orillia OPP have arrested and charged an individual from Orillia with impaired driving after receiving multiple fail to remain collisions in the City of Orillia.

On October 14, 2022, shortly after 10 pm, officers were dispatched to reports of multiple vehicles being struck around Rosemary Road. Officers located the vehicle a short distance away which had driven through a parkette and become lodged in a ditch. While a passenger in the vehicle remained, the driver fled on foot.

Police then received a call regarding an individual attempting to enter a vehicle on a nearby street, however, was scared off by the owner. The individual was located nearby by police.

As a result, Jacob Bailey, age 22, of Orillia, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired- alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired- blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Dangerous Operation

Failure to Stop After Accident

Failure to Comply with Release Order

The accused was held pending a bail hearing on October 15, 2022, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Newmarket.