Ontario Is Getting A New 742 Area Code

Starting October 16, 2021, an additional area code will be introduced in the region currently served by area codes 289, 365 and 905 in southern Ontario. The introduction of the new area code is in response to the increasing demand for phone numbers in the region, ensuring residents and businesses continue to have enough numbers to meet demand well into the future.

“The new area code will be introduced gradually starting on October 16. After this date, consumers and businesses requesting a new phone number may receive one with the new area code. Numbers with the new 742 area code will only be assigned to customers once there is no longer a sufficient supply of numbers with the existing area codes – 289, 365 and 905,” said Kelly T. Walsh, Program Manager of the Canadian Numbering Administrator.

Important information