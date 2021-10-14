‘The Business Case For Sustainability’ With GreenStep Solutions

Explorers’ Edge is extremely pleased to present tourism sustainability expert Angela Nagy, President & CEO of GreenStep Sustainable Tourism, in a special Zoom session for regional stakeholders entitled “the Business Case For Sustainability” on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 from 1pm to 2:30pm.

GreenStep Sustainable Tourism provides assessments, programs, and certifications to help tourism destinations and businesses measure and improve their sustainability performance.

Based in Kelown, B.C., Ms. Nagy is a former municipal councilor, currently a trainer with the Global Sustainable Tourism Council, and a long-time proponent of helping SMEs and destinations succeed by implementing sustainability practices. Recently GreenStep developed and launched the 2030 Sustainable Tourism Pledge, a global movement of individuals, businesses, and organizations within the tourism and hospitality industry that believe tourism has a tremendous opportunity to become a force for good and change the world.

For this presentation, Ms. Nagy will share insights on how sustainability makes good business sense for tourism properties.

Additionally, RTO12 will partner with select businesses that participate in the session to work with the GreenStep team on their “Sustainable Lens Assessment” ($100 Cdn value, funded by the RTO). RTO12 will also partner with up to five tourism properties to help you achieve “Sustainability Certification” ($800-$1800/year Cdn value depending on property size). The properties that participate in the certification process will also act as case studies to help other tourism operators understand what’s involved in and what the benefits are of implementing sustainability practices.

Though the partnership opportunities for property assessments are available only to qualified regional tourism businesses, all are welcome to join us for this special Zoom presentation.

Event Details

Date: October 20, 2021

Time: 1:00pm to 2:30pm

Agenda:

1:00pm: Welcome by James Murphy / overview of the Regenerative Strategy

1:15pm: Presentation by Angela Nagy

2:00pm: Audience Q&A

2:15pm: Sustainability Lens & Certification partnership details

To register for this special Zoom presentation, CLICK HERE.

A link to the event will be forwarded to registrants on Monday, October 18.

This post is sponsored by Explorers’ Edge