Ontario Enhancing Snowmobile Trails In The North

The Ontario government is providing $834,904 through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) to the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs to improve snowmobile trails throughout Northern Ontario. This investment in local infrastructure will help boost economic growth, improve quality of life, and build strong, healthy communities.

“Our government is supporting healthy and vibrant communities throughout the north by investing in important community recreational infrastructure,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development. “This investment in snowmobile trail improvements is critical to providing a high quality of life for residents and will increase tourism, strengthening the local economy.”

The funding will be directed to the following 10 projects that will improve trail connectivity across Northern Ontario, extend the useful lifespan of the trails and increase safety for snowmobile riders:

Repairs and maintenance to the Pickerel River Bridge in Pickerel River

Decommissioning of bridges 76.8 and 73.2 and installation of culverts in their place near Mattawa

Replace the existing bridge over Whitson River in Greater Sudbury with a new 28-foot steel bridge

Bridge replacements over Morton River and McGrindle River near Hanmer in Greater Sudbury

Bridge refurbishment over Sheppard Creek on the Soo Highlands Loop in Searchmont

Trail reroute of 60 kilometres of trail D108A between Dubreuilville and Hornepayne

Trail reroute of 36 kilometres of Top C trail in the Municipality of Gogama

Bridge replacement over Little Black River north of Kirkland Lake

Installation of a culvert on Top A Trail near the Municipality of Mattice-Val Côté to eliminate the need for a snow bridge, resolving issues with melting and flooding of the trail

Trail reroute of 25 kilometres of trail A113A near Atikokan.

“With over 30,000 kilometres of trails, Ontario is a premier destination for snowmobiling, which generates up to $3.3 billion worth of economic activity each year,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “This funding will support local needs by ensuring Ontario’s trails remain safe and enjoyable for years to come.”

“On behalf of our clubs and thousands of volunteers across Ontario, I want to thank the Ontario government and the NOHFC for their historic contribution to Ontario’s premier winter tourism activity,” said Ryan Eickmeier, Chief Executive Officer, Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs. “This investment will ensure the continued rollout of world-class snowmobile trails for generations to come.”

The NOHFC promotes economic prosperity across Northern Ontario by providing financial assistance to projects—big and small, rural and urban—that stimulate growth, job creation and skills development. Since June 2018, the NOHFC has invested more than $559 million in 4,748 projects in Northern Ontario, leveraging more than $1.82 billion in investment and creating or sustaining over 7,500 jobs.