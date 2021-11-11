One Person Taken To Hospital After Crash On Hwy. 400 At South Gibson Lake Road

Bracebridge OPP with Muskoka Paramedic Services and Georgian Bay Fire Department responded to a report of a three vehicle collision on Highway 400 South near South Gibson Lake Road in Georgian Bay Township on November 11, 2021 at 6:30 a.m.

A blue car was stopped on the highway after a collision and two tractor-trailers collided with the stopped vehicle.

The driver of the blue car was taken to hospital with minor injuries and no one else was hurt.

The investigation into the cause of the original crash is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000