Gravenhurst Resident Charged With Impaired By Drug After A Collision

Bracebridge OPP responded to a report of a two vehicle collision in front of Sawdust City Brewery on Muskoka Road North in Gravenhurst, on November 9, 2021 at 8:25 p.m after a moving vehicle struck a parked vehicle.

Responding officers attended and subsequently arrested and charged 28-year-old Kyle Mcintyre of Gravenhurst, with Impaired Operation by Drug and Driving While Under Suspension.

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on January 18, 2022 to answer to his charge.