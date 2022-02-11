One Person Taken To Hospital After Collision On Hwy. 400 At Vasey Road

A tractor trailer rig with two occupants rolled over on its side blocking all northbound lanes of Highway 400 north of Simcoe County Road 23 (Vasey Road) just before 11 p.m. February 10, 2022.

Police said northbound lanes were closed and traffic was detoured onto Simcoe County Road 23 (Vasey Road) while scene investigators and Paramedics tended to the occupants, one of whom was transported to hospital for treatment of minor injuries suffered in the crash.

One northbound lane was reopened at 5 a.m. and later bothnorth bound lanes were closed at 11 a.m. (Friday) for crews to remove the tractor trailer and it’s cargo from the scene.

Both northbound lanes were reopened just before p.m. February 11, 2022 after all crash scene debris had been cleared.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.