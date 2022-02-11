Fatal Collision On Hwy 35. South Of Dorset

Haliburton Highlands OPP are currently on scene of a fatal two-vehicle collision on Highway 35, south of Dorset, in the Township of Algonquin Highlands.

On February 11, 2022, at just after 12 p.m., Haliburton Highlands OPP, along with emergency services, responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a passenger vehicle and flatbed truck on Highway 35, near Shoe Lake Road, south of Dorset, in the Township of Algonquin Highlands.

As a result of the collision, one driver was pronounced deceased. Their identity will be withheld until family can be notified.

Highway 35 will remain closed in both directions for several hours as OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists complete their investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact the Haliburton Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122.