One Person Taken To Hospital After Collision In Orillia

Orillia OPP responded to a collision involving a pedestrian and passenger vehicle on West Street in Orillia.

On July 20, 2022, at 10:15 am, Orillia OPP responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a pickup truck and pedestrian on West Street in Orillia. One pedestrian was transported to hospital with severe non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation is asked to please call the Orillia OPP at 705 326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display. You will remain anonymous, will not be required to testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.