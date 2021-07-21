One Person Hurt After Boat Crash In Waubaushene Channel

Poor weather conditions over the last week created some challenges for recreational vessel operators as well as for Southern Georgian Bay OPP.

Officers still managed to get 31 hours of patrol time in on area waterways along with responding to seven calls for service and investigating one vessel collision.

While on patrol officers were able to visit the following marinas to be available for marine safety and equipment related questions.

Wye Heritage Marina

South Bay Cove Marina

Hindson’s Marina

King’s Bay Marina

Moose Deer Point Marina

Village Marina

Picnic Island

Honey Harbour Boat Club

Patrols were also conducted in the areas of the Tiny Township shoreline, Giant’s Tomb, Beckwith Island, Trent Severn marine system, Gloucester Pool resulting in 10 operators being warned for minor offences under the Canada Shipping Act. Other vessel stops required the operator to be charged with – Failing to have sufficient life jackets aboard (1), Having open liquor (1), Canada Shipping Act offences (2)

Be Mindful While Navigating Buoyed Channels

A male from Minesing was charged with Careless Operation of a Vessel after the vessel he was operating struck a shoal while at speed in the buoyed Waubaushene Channel resulting in personal injury to one of the four occupants. The crash occurred at 2:53 p.m. July 16, 2021 and is a reminder to all operators to be sure of your location and navigation route at all times.

Reminder

July 18-24 2021 is National Drowning Prevention week, all persons venturing out on a vessel or going for a swim should take a moment and view the following links and hopefully eliminate a water tragedy this summer.(see attached submitted photograph)

With the increased number of new boating enthusiasts this year, officers will be trying to educate operators about safe boating on Georgian Bay and the surrounding waterways . The following Weather to Boat app can provide you with marine weather and vessel equipment tips and if you see a possible impaired operator “Make the Call” and dial 911 and help prevent a summer time tragedy.