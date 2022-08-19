One Dead, Another Rescued After Two People Fall Off Sea Doo In Ramara

The Orillia OPP are investigating a personal watercraft-related drowning on Lake Simcoe in Ramara Township.

On August 18, 2022, just before 4 p.m., Orillia OPP uniform officers and members of the Marine Unit, along with Ramara Fire and Rescue, Orillia Fire Department and County of Simcoe Paramedic Services, responded to two people in distress in the water, who fell off a personal watercraft in Lake Simcoe near Bonnie Beach in Ramara Township. Police said neither person was wearing a life jacket.

One person was rescued from the water by members of the public. With the assistance of the OPP Helicopter, the second person was located submerged in the water, retrieved by Ramara Fire and transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

The identification of the deceased will be withheld to allow for family notification.