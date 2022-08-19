Multi-Vehicle Collision On Hwy. 11 In Severn Sends Two People To Hospital

The Orillia OPP are investigating a serious three-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on Highway 11 in Severn Township.

On August 18, 2022, shortly after 2 p.m., Orillia OPP and emergency services responded to a serious three-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle, minivan and pickup truck towing a trailer on Highway 11 northbound at Coopers Falls Road.

The motorcycle driver and passenger were transported to hospital with serious injuries. The driver was later airlifted by Ornge to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage is asked to call the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122.