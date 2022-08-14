One Dead, Another Hurt After ATV Collision In Almaguin Highlands

On Saturday August 13, 2022, at 1:44 p.m., Almaguin Highlands OPP with the assistance of the Parry Sound District Emergency Medical Service (EMS), Muskoka Paramedic Service and McMurrich-Montheith Fire Department responded to a fatal motor vehicle collision involving an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) and a passenger vehicle on East Bear Lake Road.

The operator of the ATV was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger of the ATV was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is on-going with the OPP Technical Collision Investigator and reconstructionist.

The operator and passenger were wearing helmets at the time of the collision.

The Office of the Chief Corner for Ontario – Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCCO-OFPS) is assisting and a postmortem examination will take place at a later date.