Farmers’ Almanac Releases Unreasonably Cold Winter Forecast For Canada

Every year since 1818, the Farmers’ Almanac provides an extend weather forecast for Canada and the US that helps people plan ahead. This year, with the growing concern over the rising costs of heating oil, Farmers’ Almanac is releasing its winter weather forecast earlier than ever. The 2023 Farmers’ Almanac, which hits the store shelves on August 15, is warning readers that this winter will be filled plenty of shaking, shivering, and shoveling.

How Cold?

The big shake-up this winter season will be frigid temperatures that will flow into many areas—especially across the Rockies and Prairies. During the month of January, Canadians may see one of the coldest arctic outbreaks in recent years with temperatures reaching as low as -20 to -40°C!

Shovel Worthy

The Farmers’ Almanac suggests a stormy winter in on schedule especially for most areas of the country. An active storm track that will travel across eastern North America, running from the western Gulf of Mexico to the northeast—across the New England region of the US and up into the Maritime Provinces. This means that places to the south and east of the storm track (the Maritimes) will see a good number of cold rains, and many days filled with wintry mix storms bringing snow, sleet, ice, and rain to the areas.

Areas north and west of this active track- Labrador, Newfoundland, Quebec, Ontario, and the Great Lakes—will more often-than-not will see winter’s precipitation fall as snow, and sometimes a lot of it.

British Columbia should see about average amount of winter precipitation, but with brisk temperatures, skiing should be decent this upcoming season.

Snow Days Ahead!

A few snowy days to take note of include January 20-23, where stormy conditions are forecast for Ontario and Quebec, and January 24-27 for the Prairie Provinces receiving a decent amount of snowfall. In February, especially for eastern areas, there’s a possible nor’easter that may drop as much as 30-60 centimeters of snow in some areas between the 16th-19th.



Year-Long Guide to Great Living