October Is Cyber Security Awareness Month

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP would like to inform community and business members that October has been designated as Cyber Security Awareness month. Along with our policing partners we will be posting media bulletins from the Canadian Anti Fraud Centre in an effort to increase everyone’s awareness of these incidents and how to deal with them.

Warning Signs – How to Protect Yourself

Beware of unsolicited text messages and emails from individuals or organizations asking you to click on a link or attachment

Watch for spelling mistakes

Verify the hyperlink behind the link’s text or button by hovering over the text

Do not click on links or attachments; they can contain viruses or spyware

The Government of Canada will never send funds by email or text message

Learn more tips and tricks for protecting yourself from fraud.

Visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre to learn more on how to protect yourself.

If you do fall victim to a fraud or know someone who has, we urge individuals to contact your local police service and the CAFC by phone at 1-888-495-8501 or online by way of the Fraud Reporting System (FRS), even if a financial loss did not occur.