Germania Road Culvert Replacement Update

The Town of Bracebridge is undertaking the replacement of the Germania Road Culvert located approximately 0.5 kilometres east of Waters Road in Draper Ward. The construction schedule has been revised to take place from Monday, October 25, 2021 to Friday, November 19, 2021. Germania Road from Waters Road to the project site will be fully closed to through traffic throughout the construction period.

The construction project that includes installing four (4) 2,200 mm diameter culverts and raising the road, is expected to substantially reduce the occurrence of flooding and road closures on that section of Germania Road.

The $750,000 construction project that includes installing four (4) 2,200 mm diameter culverts and raising the road, is expected to substantially reduce the occurrence of flooding and road closures on that section of Germania Road.

The Town is committed to maintaining a safe and orderly work site. While dust, noise, heavy equipment and temporary road closures are intrusive, they are common elements of road culvert replacements. The Town will attempt to minimize inconvenience and appreciates the public’s patience while it works to upgrade the infrastructure.