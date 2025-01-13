Notice Of Public Meeting – The Starboard Phase 2

Respecting an application by TRG (CHEROKEE) HOLDINGS to rezone lands located at 160, 170 Cherokee Lane and 375 Greavette Street (Application No. OPA 04-2024 and ZA 37-2024)

TAKE NOTICE THAT a complete application has been accepted under under Section 17, 22 and 34 of the Planning Act, R.S.O.1990, Chapter p. 13, as amended, regarding the above noted property.

ADDITIONALLY, TAKE NOTICE THAT the Council of the Corporation of the Town of Gravenhurst will hold a Public Meeting in relation to the application on TUESDAY, JANUARY 28, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. at the Gravenhurst Municipal Offices (Council Chambers) 5 Pineridge Gate, Gravenhurst, Ontario

THE PURPOSE of the Public Meeting will be to consider a proposed amendment to Zoning By-law 10-04 (as amended) of the Town of Gravenhurst pursuant to the provisions of Section 34 of The Planning Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter P.13, as amended.

THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION is attached to this notice for your information and review:

an explanation of the Purpose and Effect of the Proposed Official Plan Amendment and Proposed Zoning By-law Amendment;

a key map showing the location of the property affected by the Proposed Official Plan Amendment and Zoning By-law Amendment;

a sketch (Schedule); and,

a copy of the Draft Official Plan Amendment and Draft Zoning By-law Amendment.

ANY PERSON OR AGENCY may attend the Public Meeting and/or make written submissions either in support or opposition to the Proposed Official Plan Amendment and/or By-law.

ALTERNATIVELY, ANY PERSON OR AGENCY may also provide verbal comments during the meeting electronically using MVI EasyConf Connect Conference System (NOT Zoom), in accordance with Section 238 of the Municipal Act and the Town’s Procedural By-law.

A request to address Planning Council electronically must completed at www.Gravenhurst.ca/PublicParticipation and submitted prior to 12:00 pm (Noon) on January 27, 2025. Please note that the public meeting is taking place in person and any issues with electronic participation will not prevent the meeting (and a potential decision) from proceeding.

IF A SPECIFIED PERSON OR PUBLIC BODY would otherwise have an ability to appeal the decision of the Town of Gravenhurst to the Ontario Land Tribunal, but the specified person or public body does not make oral submissions at a public meeting or make written submissions to the Town of Gravenhurst, before the Official Plan Amendment or Zoning By-law is passed, the specified person or public body is not entitled to appeal the decision.

IF A SPECIFIED PERSON OR PUBLIC BODY does not make oral submissions at a public meeting or make written submissions to the Town of Gravenhurst, before the Official Plan Amendment or Zoning By-law is passed, the specified person or public body may not be added as a party to the hearing of an appeal before the Ontario Land Tribunal unless, in the opinion of the Tribunal, there are reasonable grounds to do so.

IF YOU WISH TO BE NOTIFIED of the decision of the Town of Gravenhurst in respect of the proposed Official Plan Amendment and/or By-law, you must make a written request to Melissa Halford, Director of Development Services

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION is available from the Development Services – Planning Division. For further information, please contact Adam Ager, Manager of Planning Services, 705-687-3412 ext. 2224 or email adam.ager@gravenhurst.ca during office hours.

DATED at the Town of Gravenhurst this 7th day of January, 2025. Melissa Halford, Director of Development Services.

Purpose and Effect of the Proposed Official Plan Amendment and Zoning By-law

Re: Application No. OPA 04-2024 and ZA 37-2024

TRG (CHEROKEE) HOLDINGS

Roll Nos. 010-013-03900; -05101; 05300

An application was received to amend the site-specific zoning and the official plan designation policies of lands located at 160, 170 Cherokee Lane and 375 Greavette Street.

The properties are legally described as 160 Cherokee Lane – Lot 20, Plan 25, Lot 9 West Range Muskoka; AND 170 Cherokee Lane – Part Lot 19, 21 Plan 25 Gravenhurst Part 1 35R5136; AND 375 Greavette Street – Plan 25 Part Lot 21 Lot 19 in the former Township of Gravenhurst now in the Town of Gravenhurst District Municipality of Muskoka (Zoning Grid Schedule No. E05).

The applications were submitted in order to permit a comprehensive mixed-use development on lands within the Muskoka Wharf which includes commercial, residential, and associated land-based amenity spaces. The applicants have indicated the proposed development will serve as a second phase of the larger development proposal which has been approved on adjacent lands (across Cherokee Lane).

Specifically, the proposed development includes One (1) 5-storey mixed-use building containing the following:

56 residential condominium units (one & two bedrooms) on the top 4 floors;

At grade covered parking garage for a total of 18 vehicles;

Underground parking garage that extends into the Phase One property (not subject to these applications) for a total of 52 vehicles (in this phase); and

333 square metres of ground floor commercial and retail commercial uses

The overall proposed development is shown on the attached sketch dated January 7th, 2024.

The proposed amending By-law would remove an existing Special Provision on a portion of the subject lands and add a new Special Provision to the current Commercial Special Purpose (C4) and Rezone the lands currently zoned Residential One (R-1) Zone to Commercial Special Purpose (C-4) with the new Special Provision as well, in order to specifically permit the building footprint and height, and parking as proposed on the attached sketches.

The subject property is located within the “Urban Mixed Use Waterfront Area” which is a sub-designation within the Commercial designation of the Town of Gravenhurst Official Plan. The application includes an Official Plan Amendment to specifically permit the overall development concept on the subject lands.

