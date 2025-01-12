New Energy Efficiency Programs Coming To Parry Sound-Muskoka

Ontario offering rebates for home renovations, including new windows, doors, insulation, smart thermostats and heat pumps

The Ontario government is launching new energy efficiency programs, including the Home Renovation Savings Program, to help families and businesses in Parry Sound-Muskoka save money. The programs are part of a new $10.9 billion, 12-year investment in energy efficiency, the largest in Canada’s history.

“These new Energy Efficiency Programs that all residents will have access to will lower energy bills, put more megawatts into Ontario’s energy grid, and ultimately put more money back into your pockets,” said Graydon Smith, Member of Provincial Parliament for Parry Sound-Muskoka.

“Our government is focused on making everyone’s lives more affordable,” said MPP Smith. “These are important measures that will bring down the cost of home heating and air conditioning for residents of Parry Sound-Muskoka.”

“While we remain committed to making life easier, the Greens have once again confirmed their ideologically-driven obsession with making everything, particularly energy, more expensive,” added Smith. “The Greens support Justin Trudeau’s carbon tax and want to increase the current tax rate from $80/tonne to $300/tonne. This would prove tremendously harmful to residents of Parry Sound-Muskoka who rely on natural gas and propane in their homes and who use gasoline and diesel in their vehicles,” Smith said. “What’s more, the Greens have called for banning new natural gas hookups to homes and want to go even further and ban new gas furnaces, boilers, stoves, and water heaters. Every step of the way, the Greens have shown themselves to be ideologues, who are out of touch with the realities of life for people across Parry Sound-Muskoka.”

The new Home Renovation Savings Program will launch on January 28, 2025, and offer rebates of up to 30 per cent for home energy efficiency renovations and improvements, including new windows, doors, insulation, air sealing, smart thermostats, and heat pumps, as well as rooftop solar panels and battery storage systems for people who want to generate and store energy at home. Later in 2025, the program will expand to include rebates for energy efficient appliances, including refrigerators and freezers.

“As the demand for electricity continues to rise, we’re giving families and small businesses more ways to save money and energy as we launch the largest energy efficiency program in Canadian history,” said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Electrification. “Ontario’s new Home Renovation Savings Program will put more money back into Parry Sound-Muskoka, covering up to 30 per cent of the costs on energy efficiency products. We will expand this program again in 2025, including rebates for energy efficient appliances, to further reduce energy bills and demand on the grid.”

The government’s Affordable Energy Act, which came into force on December 4, 2024, ensures the new Home Renovation Savings Program, and other program offerings, will be expanded to homeowners who heat their homes by propane and oil, instead of being restricted to those who heat with electricity, as it was under previous governments.

The province is also expanding the popular Peak Perks program with a new program specifically targeted to small businesses, including convenience stores and restaurants. Businesses will receive a financial incentive of $75 upon initial enrollment in the program and $20 per year for each eligible smart thermostat connected to a central air conditioning system or heat pump unit.

In addition to the two new energy efficiency programs, the province will continue to support 12 Save on Energy programs, including the highly popular Retrofit Program for business , as well as other programs geared to low-income households, businesses, municipalities, institutions, the agricultural sector, industry and on-reserve First Nation communities.

By 2036, it is forecasted that this expansion of energy efficiency programs will reduce the province’s peak demand by 3,000 MW – the equivalent of taking three million homes off the grid. The province’s $10.9 billion investment is also estimated to result in $23.1 billion in electricity system benefits, thereby saving ratepayers $12.2 billion in electricity system costs by avoiding the build out of new generation.

Expanding energy efficiency programs to save families money is just one way the government is meeting the province’s rapidly growing demand for electricity. Ontario’s Affordable Energy Future: The Pressing Case for More Power outlines the challenges facing the province as demand for electricity continues to rapidly grow, as well as the government’s all-of-the-above approach to meet this demand, including: