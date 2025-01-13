Circle K Unveils All-New Meal Deals In Canada

Circle K, a global leader in convenience and mobility, is making it easier and more affordable for customers to enjoy satisfying meals on the go with the launch of its new Meal Deals across Canada this week. Recognizing the increasing demand for value and convenience, Circle K has crafted a menu of mix-and-match meal combinations, all priced affordably between $5 and $7.

“Adding value for our Canadian customers is at the heart of everything we do at Circle K,” Trey Powell, Sr. Vice President of Global Merchandising at Circle K. “Our new Meal Deals deliver exceptional value, bundling popular items to create a satisfying and affordable meal option.”

For a quick and tasty breakfast, fuel up with a savory English muffin sandwich (choose from sausage, egg & cheese or bacon, egg & cheese), a crispy hash brown, and your choice of a medium coffee, a fountain beverage in a 20oz Polar Pop® cup or an energizing Red Bull® (250ml) – all for just $5.

Lunch just got easier, too. Grab a classic hot dog paired with crunchy Circle K chips and a refreshing choice of fountain beverages in a 20oz Polar Pop® cup for only $5. Swap a fountain drink for any 591ml Pepsi® product for just a dollar more.

Craving something more? For $7, choose a juicy cheeseburger with Circle K chips and a 591ml Pepsi® product. Or grab two slices of hot pizza or a personal pizza, also paired with a 591ml Pepsi® product.

“Whether it’s a quick bite before a morning meeting or a satisfying lunch during a busy workday, Circle K’s Meal Deals offer something for everyone,” added Powell. “We’re excited to offer Canadians a flexible and affordable way to enjoy their favourite foods on the go.”

Find your nearest participating Circle K and start saving on delicious meals today! Visit www.circlek.com/store-locator to find a location near you.