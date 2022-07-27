Northumberland OPP Find Replica Firearm During A Traffic Stop

Northumberland OPP have charged two people and seized a replica firearm as a result of a traffic stop on Highway 401 in Cobourg.

On July 25, 2022, at 7 a.m., Northumberland OPP officers conducting speed enforcement on Highway 401 eastbound in the Cobourg area observed a vehicle travelling at a high-rate of speed and initiated a traffic stop. During the stop, one of the occupants removed a firearm from the glovebox and placed it on the dashboard.

Officers effected an arrest and charged both occupants. Further investigation revealed that the firearm was a replica.

As a result, Yixuan Zou, age 23, of Toronto, has been charged with:

· Possession of imitation weapon for dangerous purpose

· Speeding over posted limit

Xinze Chi, age 19, of Mississauga, has been charged with:

· Possession of imitation weapon for dangerous purpose

Both accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Cobourg on September 7, 2022.