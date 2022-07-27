Summertime Heat And Alcohol Increase Weekend OPP Calls for Service

The high heat of summer raised some individuals tempers along with alcoholic refreshments which resulted in some community members behaviour being altered over the weekend as officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded to over 219 calls for service during the past weekend.

Assaults

Three separate incidents at a King Street licenced establishment in the early hours of July 24, 2022, resulted in a domestic assault investigation, a 36 year old Midland man going to hospital for treatment as a result of being assaulted by an unknown male and another assault investigation left Shauna McCue 28 years of Midland, Taylor Waller 28 years of Tay Township and Kayla Hearn 30 years of Tay Township all getting a date to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 15, 2022 on criminal assault charges after investigation.

On July 23, 2022, officers were dispatched at 6:42 p.m. to a report of a female causing a disturbance outside of a Huronia Mall retail store. Attending officers located the suspect and transported the individual to Georgian Bay General Hospital for treatment. Upon arrival the female casted bodily fluids assaulting the officer. The suspect was criminally charged with Assault and released on an recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice. Officers later responded to a William Street, Midland apartment building at 3:27 p.m. July 24, 2022, after receiving a report of a resident who was falsely activating the fire alarm. The same suspect from the prior incident was located and through investigation Brittany Parent 31 years of Midland was again arrested and further charged criminally with the following offences

Mischief – obstructs, interrupts or interferes with the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

False alarm of fire

The accused was held for a bail hearing and will appear at a later date before the Ontario Court of Justice to answer to the charges.

Beausoleil Island Investigation

The OPP Communication Centre received a series of complaints over July 22/23, 2022, from campers and boaters in the Chimney Bay area of Beausoleil Island National Park relating to a male on a vessel named “Octopussy” exposing himself, firing off marine flares and causing a disturbance. Marine officers attended and after investigation located the vessel at a Midland Bay marina and arrested Miroslaw Grochowski 67 years of Ajax and charged him with the following criminal offences.

Causing a Disturbance

Indecent Act- public place (two counts)

Uttering Threats – Cause death or Bodily Harm (two counts)

The accused was released from custody on an undertaking to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 8, 2022

No Pants

In the early hours of July 23, 2022, officers were dispatched to an report of a male with a bike & buggy who appeared to have no pants on urinating in the street and displaying his genitals near Maria Street, Penetanguishene. Officers attended and located a 61-year-old Penetanguishene resident and got him zipped up and home ward bound.