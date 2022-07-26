COVID-19 Pop-Up And Walk-In Vaccination Clinics Available In Simcoe Muskoka July 25 To Aug. 1

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is continuing to offer one-day pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics at locations throughout Simcoe Muskoka, with upcoming clinics taking place from July 25 to Aug. 1. Walk-ins for first and second doses for individuals five years and older, first booster doses for individuals 12 and up, and second booster doses for people 18 years and older who received their first booster dose five months (140 days) or a minimum of three months (84 days) ago are available at the following locations:

Wednesday, July 27

Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus – East Bayfield Community Centre, 80 Livingstone St. E., Barrie Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Clinic location: POP-UP Clinic – Wasaga Beach RecPlex, 1724 Mosley St., Wasaga Beach Time: 9:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 28

Clinic Location: GO-VAXX Bus – Collingwood Home Hardware Building Centre, 104 High St., Collingwood Time: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Clinic location: POP-UP Clinic – The Common Roof – Boardroom B, 169 Front St., S., Orillia Time: 4 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Clinic location: POP-UP Clinic – Barrie Public Library – Painswick Branch, 48 Dean Ave., Barrie Time: 9:45 a.m.- 12 p.m.

Clinic location: POP-UP Clinic – Barrie Public Library – Downtown Branch, 60 Worsley St., Barrie Time: 1:30 p.m.- 4 p.m.

Friday, July 29

Clinic location: POP-UP Clinic – D.A. Jones Beeton Library, 42 Main St. W., Beeton Time: 11 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, July 30

Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus – Bradford Greenhouses Garden Gallery, 436 Hwy. 90, Springwater Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus – Stonebridge Town Centre, 291 Main Street, Wasaga Beach Time: 11a.m. – 7 p.m.

Clinic location: POP-UP Clinic – Bracebridge Farmers’ Market: Memorial Park, Manitoba St.& Kimberly Ave., Bracebridge Time: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Monday, August 1

Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus – Bradford Greenhouses Garden Gallery, 436 Hwy. 90, Springwater Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Appointments for the GO-VAXX clinics may also be booked up to four days prior to the clinic through the COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.

The health unit continues to offer COVID-19 vaccinations on a walk-in and appointment basis at the Georgian Mall, 509 Bayfield St. (lower level) in Barrie:

Tuesday: Noon – 8 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Friday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Appointments are also available at the health unit office immunization clinic locations in Midland, Orillia, Cookstown, Collingwood, Huntsville and Gravenhurst. Appointments can be booked through the vaccination portal or Contact Centre as listed above.

You may also receive the vaccine at many local pharmacies or booked appointments through some primary care providers, and Family Health Teams who are offering vaccine as part of their regular clinical practice. Pop-up and GO-VAXX mobile clinics will continue to be scheduled throughout Simcoe and Muskoka.

In addition, the COVID-19 Immunization Clinic at 29 Sperling Dr. in Barrie offers walk-ins and booked appointments from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Appointments may also be booked with the Couchiching Ontario Health Team Clinic located in the Orillia Soldier’s Memorial Hospital Kiwanis Building – West Entrance 170 Colborne St., W.

When attending a clinic, individuals are encouraged to dress for the weather as they may be required to wait outdoors before entering the clinic. They are also reminded to bring identification (e.g., health card, driver’s license, passport) a list of any medications they are taking, wear a loose-fitting shirt that allows easy access to the upper arm and bring any assistive devices as needed (e.g., scooter, wheelchair, cane). Please note, all persons attending a Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit community vaccination clinic will be required to wear a mask. Masks will be made available at the entrance to all our clinics.

For more information about how to prepare for an appointment and what to expect upon arrival at the clinic, please visit SMDHU’s COVID-19 page smdhu.org/GetVaccinated.