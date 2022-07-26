Midnight Madness Is Set To Return To Downtown Bracebridge This Friday

The largest shopping event in Muskoka is set to return this Friday July 29th in Downtown Bracebridge as the Bracebridge Business Improvement Area (“BIA”) is set to host Midnight Madness Street festival. Tracy Larkman the BIA Administrative Coordinator said, “We are so excited that our largest summer event is set to return after being on hold since 2019 due to Covid-19”

Music has always played a key role in the event and this year is no exception starting at 7pm the Mighty Lopez Band will kick off the fun for the evening and then will be followed up by local artist Tobin Spring at 9:30pm. We are also excited to welcome back the Neema Children’s Choir from Africa who will be set to preform on the street starting at 6;30pm, 8:30pm, 9:30pm

Visitors will also be entertained and wowed by several busker style Fire and LED Light shows throughout the night. This will include the return of the Fire Guy and Zola Molotov. These busker style shows will run every hour from 6pm – 10pm along Manitoba Street. Tracy Larkman does indicate that the kids’ zone that is traditionally in Memorial Park will look a little different this year due to the on-going COVID-19 health measures. The BIA made the tough decision not to offer kids inflatables at this year’s events but will instead be offering a free fun kid’s area with cottage games and activities for kids to enjoy. The park will be set up with Corn Hole, Ladder Ball, Volleyball, Pickle Ball and will run from 6pm – 11pm in Memorial Park.

“Midnight Madness has become known for its great shopping and terrific deals over the years, and it is a great way to kick off the civic long weekend in Muskoka and we are really excited that this event is set to return to Downtown Bracebridge” states Lindsay Alexander BIA president.

Tracy Larkman, BIA Administrative Coordinator says “The Midnight Madness planning committee has been working hard to make sure this year’s event is fun for the entire family. Everyone is invited to come out and enjoy what Muskoka’s Downtown has to offer. The event will start at 6 pm and will run until Midnight. Manitoba Street will be closed to traffic at 3:00 pm between Taylor Road and Ontario Street and will reopen at 2:00 am. Parking will be available within the parking lots in the surrounding area. For more information visit the Bracebridge BIA website at www.downtownbracebridge.com or call 705-646-5590.