North Bay Students Benefit From Generosity Of Rotary Club

“The Rotary Club of North Bay is pleased to provide support for the Special Education Breakfast/Nutritional Programs with the Near North District School Board here in North Bay,” said Don Coutts, a club member. “One of the Rotary Club’s initiatives is providing assistance/support in various ways, for example, assistive devices, iPads, physiotherapy, sensory aids, just to name a few to those children and youth with disabilities in North Bay and area.”

NNDSB offers robust breakfast and nutrition programs at its schools to enhance student learning as a nutritious breakfast and snacks are imperative to learning.