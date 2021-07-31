Humble Pie Butter Tart Factory & Pizzeria Raises Funds For The Coco Bear Fund At The Muskoka Community Foundation

The Muskoka Community Foundation was thrilled to receive a $410.00 donation for the Coco Bear Fund on behalf of Humble Pie Butter Tart Factory & Pizzeria.

Humble Pie Butter Tart Factory & Pizzeria in Baysville did a Coco Bear Fundraiser for the month of June. They donated $1.00 from each pie sold for 30 days and raised $410.00, which they have donated to the Coco Bear Fund at the Muskoka Community Foundation. In addition to holding the June fundraiser Michelle McIsaac, owner of Humble Pie Butter Tart Factory & Pizzeria, purchased Coco Bear t-shirts for her staff and is selling Coco Bear masks and candles to continue supporting the Coco Bear Fundraiser.

The Coco Bear Fund is one of the newest funds at the Muskoka Community Foundation. The Fund was started by Shari and Jean-Marc Dubois as a way to honour their son Conrad who died after a lengthy struggle with addiction. In an effort to support other young people in Muskoka who are struggling with addiction and their mental health and wellness, the Coco Bear Fund will provide financial support to mental health and addiction programs in Muskoka.

In the 10 months prior to the creation of the Coco Bear fund the Dubois family has raised $20,000.00 through the sale of Coco Bear merchandise such as hats, t-shirts and hoodies which was directed to MiND-AID. To learn more about how to purchase Coco Bear merchandise you can visit Coco Bear Fundraiser on Facebook.

Lynn DeCaro, Executive Director of the Muskoka Community Foundation expressed her thanks to Michelle McIsaac of the Humble Pie Butter Tart Factory & Pizzeria on behalf of the Coco Bear Fund. DeCaro her appreciation of the support from the community especially local businesses “This has been such a challenging time for local business. It is so meaningful to have the support of small local businesses. It speaks to how important the ongoing discussion around youth mental health and addiction is. We are very grateful to Michelle and her team!”.