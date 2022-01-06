Non-Urgent Surgeries On Pause At OSMH

Following provincial direction, OSMH has temporarily paused non-urgent surgeries and procedures starting today in response to the exponential increase in the number of COVID-19 cases being driven by the Omicron variant.

Urgent and emergent surgical needs will continue to be provided such as cancer surgery and emergency trauma surgery like hip fracture repair.

All non-urgent surgical and endoscopic procedures will be cancelled and rescheduled at a later date, and other non-urgent outpatient appointments may be postponed.

“We understand the worry and frustration being felt by people who have been waiting for their procedures and surgeries,” said Carmine Stumpo, OSMH President and CEO. “We will make every effort to restore care at the earliest possible time.”

Patients will be notified directly if this pause impacts their surgery, procedure or clinic appointment. Only those patients whose appointments are cancelled will be notified. If you do not receive a call, your surgery/appointment will proceed and closer to the date, you will receive instructions on how to prepare and what to do upon arrival.