Nominations Open For 2024 Daisy Awards

Do you know someone who has a beautiful front yard garden?

Have you seen a really nice garden while just driving by?

The Town of Gravenhurst and the Gravenhurst Horticultural Society would like to reward these property owners for enhancing their yards and making our community a beautiful place to live.

Help them give well-earned recognition to these gardeners by nominating their gardens for a Daisy Award. Nominations can be made on their website.

You can nominate your neighbour, friend or a local business or group – any garden you happen to like. All that is needed is either a name or a street address.

Nominations will be accepted until Friday, July 12.

Judging will take place on July 17 and awards will be presented in August.

For more information, contact Kyla Bruce, Parks and Trails Technician at 705-687-9424 or email kyla.bruce@gravenhurst.ca.