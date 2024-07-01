OSMH Welcomes New Chair And Three New Directors At 2024 AGM

Lawre Pietras is beginning his 7th year on the Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) Board of Directors as the newly elected Chair. Pietras, who has served as both 1st and 2nd Vice-Chairs during his tenure, was originally elected to the Board in 2018, and re-elected to additional 3-year terms in 2021 and again at the 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) this past Tuesday.

“I’m excited to carry forward the exceptional leadership of Ligaya Byrch (immediate past Chair) as we continue to grow, providing excellent, compassionate care, expanding our impact in partnership locally and regionally and focus our efforts towards building a new hospital in Orillia,” said Pietras.

Byrch has served the past two years as Chair and will remain on the Board after also being re-elected to a 3rd consecutive 3-year term earlier this week.

Joining Byrch and Pietras on the Board are newcomers Dr. Kunle Akingbola, Paul Beesley, and Dr. Ryan McVeigh. Dr. Akingbola is a Certified Human Resources Leader (CHRL) and a Professor of Human Resources Management and Organizational Behaviour at Lakehead University. Beesley is a former Chief Superintendent and Interim Deputy Commissioner with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), while Dr. McVeigh is an Associate Professor of Interdisciplinary Studies at Lakehead.

At the AGM, the hospital also took time to pay tribute to outgoing Board members Sheila Marner, Brian Sirbovan and Jamie Williams, as well as Dr. Lindsay Alston who will conclude her term as Chief of Staff at the end of June.

A complete list of the new Board is available below and on the hospital’s website, www.osmh.on.ca.

Newly formatted Annual Report highlighted at OSMH Fireside Chat

As part of an ongoing commitment to community engagement, OSMH hosted another successful Fireside Chat on Thursday with attendance available online or in person.

With discussion led by newly elected Chair Lawre Pietras and OSMH President and CEO Carmine Stumpo, the hospital unveiled its first-ever Annual Report in a video format. Click here to view the 2023/24 OSMH Annual Report.

The Fireside Chat, and Introduction to New OSMH Board Members, can also be viewed at the links provided.