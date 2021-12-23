No Charges Against Officer After Orillia Man Suffers Broken Ribs In Arrest

The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, has found no reasonable grounds to believe that an OPP officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the broken ribs suffered by a 41-year-old man during his arrest in Orillia last August.

On August 29, 2021, two officers sought to arrest the man for breaching his release conditions.

The man was spotted riding a bicycle in the area of Front Street South.

He attempted to elude officers and was forced to the ground, where he continued to resist and was met by a knee strike to the left side delivered by an officer.

The officers were able to control his arms and handcuff him. The man was subsequently diagnosed with two left-sided rib fractures.

Director Martino accepted that the force used by the subject official broke the man’s ribs; however, there were no reasonable grounds to believe that the officer comported himself other than lawfully throughout their engagement. The file has been closed.