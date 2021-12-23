Wrong Way Driver Charged With Impaired On Hwy. 400

On December 22, 2021 at 10:40 a.m., the OPP responded to numerous traffic complaints of a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction on Highway 400 in Seguin Township.

Responding officers located the vehicle and after speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed.

The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Catherine Knox, 64 years-of-age of McDougall Township, Ontario was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound court on January 20, 2022. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This charge marks the 83rd driver charged under Criminal Impaired Driving Laws in the West Parry Sound Detachment area in 2021.

Reporting impaired driving is all our responsibility. Call 911 if you suspect an impaired driver.