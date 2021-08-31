NNDSB Statement On Resumption Of School Sports

Near North District School Board (NNDSB) recognizes that participation in sports is an important part of the school experience and encourages a sense of community, promotes physical health and overall well-being.

NNDSB is pleased to resume intramural and inter-school sports and clubs as outlined by the guidance from the Ministry of Education, COVID-19: Health, safety, and operational guidance for schools (2021-2022).

In addition, NNDSB schools will resume participation in OFSSA-organized championships and festivals this fall. We are in consultation with the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit and our co-terminus school boards to develop consistent health and safety protocols that are in alignment with Ministry of Education and public health guidance.

Please note practices and seasons may be off to a later start as boards confer and consult. NNDSB may cancel sports if so advised by public health. The pandemic is causing delays in decision-making that are frustrating to everyone. Because the safety and well-being of staff and students is an NNDSB priority, the timeframe of announcements reflects the careful consideration of our decisions.