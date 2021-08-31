Help Shape Orillia’s Community Climate Change Action Plan

The City of Orillia has launched a public survey to assist in the development of the Community Climate Change Action Plan (CCAP), Orillia’s Climate Future. Tell us your vision for Orillia’s Climate Future – complete the survey at orillia.ca/climatefuture!

The plan will identify how Orillia can reduce its greenhouse gas emissions locally to reduce the impacts of climate change globally. It will guide the future growth of Orillia to help it follow a sustainable path for future generations.

“A Community Climate Change Action Plan is only as good as the input and buy-in we receive from the community. We are at a climate crisis crossroad and your input is vital. That is why we want to hear directly from you on what meaningful actions we can take to reduce Orillia’s carbon footprint. Together we can work towards a more sustainable future locally, which will have positive ripple effects globally,” said Mayor Steve Clarke.

Residents are encouraged to contribute their feedback through the survey on the community’s priorities and vision statements about Orillia’s approach to climate change. These vision statements will act as guiding principles for climate action to ensure that the plan captures the concerns and perspectives of the citizens of Orillia. The statements touch on topics such as economic vibrance, social equity, zero waste, low-emitting transportation, renewable energy and green spaces.

The vision statements were developed by the City’s community-based steering committee which has representatives from Sustainable Orillia, the Orillia District Chamber of Commerce, Lakehead and Georgian, Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, and local businesses and organizations. A common thread through the vision statements is a focus on equity to ensure that all the citizens of Orillia are reflected in the plan.

Orillians are already witnessing the adverse impacts of climate change through heatwaves and more severe thunderstorms. Understanding the impacts of local actions and planning to actively reduce our carbon footprint as a community will prepare the City to be more resilient and sustainable. The actions that will be identified as outcomes of the CCAP are projected to improve liveability, create jobs, and foster new opportunities.

The online survey will close on Sept. 20, 2021 at 4 p.m. Hard copy versions of the survey are available at the main reception at Orillia City Centre, 50 Andrew St. S.

The CCAP is anticipated to be presented to Council for review and endorsement in early 2022. Orillia residents and other interested parties are invited to visit orillia.ca/climatefuture for more information or to sign up for updates on this project.