News Director Maddie Binning’s Top 10 Stories Of 2021

Happy New Year’s Eve! Now that we’ve reached the end of 2021, here are my favourite articles from the year. Scroll through the links and descriptions below to see my top 10 stories of 2021.

1. Huntsville Brain Injury Specialist Appointed To Order Of Ontario After 30 Years Working In Rehabilitation

Huntsville brain injury specialist and Brainworks founder Arden McGregor was appointed to the Order of Ontario in January this year. I spoke to her about how she got started in rehabilitation and what it’s like to be honoured for doing what she loves everyday.

2. Muskoka Musicians Work To Keep The Magic Of Music Alive As Pandemic Cripples Industry

With concerts, festivals and other events on hold for months on end, the music industry was hit hard by the pandemic. I spoke with locals in the industry about what it was like to keep the magic of music alive during the restrictions.

3. Local Artist To Paint Mural At Andy’s House To Thank Community For Support During Cancer Treatment

Artist Kimberly Rideout went through months of hell with an out-of-the-blue cancer diagnosis, intensive chemo and a major surgery. To thank the community for their support throughout her health issues, she decided to donate a mural to Andy’s House, a hospice facility in Port Carling.

4. Blowing Glass And Breaking Barriers: Female Glassblower Reflects On Career Through Writing

Bracebridge artist Kathy Ashby spent nearly four decades blowing glass and breaking barriers for women in a male-dominated industry. Though her days of glassblowing are behind her, she continues to inspire women, young and old, through her writing.

5. Bracebridge Falls To Light Up Blue For Apraxia Awareness On May 14

Bracebridge Falls lit up blue on May 14 to raise awareness for apraxia, a rare neurological disorder that impacts a person’s ability to speak. I spoke with Bracebridge resident Jody Hamilton about her five-year-old son Nash and how apraxia has affected his life.

6. Orillia Youth Centre Awards Nelson Bell Bursary To First-Ever Recipient

The Orillia Youth Centre awarded Grade 12 student Ty Arends with the first-ever Nelson Bell Bursary on May 8, marking the first of many bursaries to support local youth on the autism spectrum. I connected with Ty, Nelson’s family and Kevin from the youth centre to talk about the milestone.

7. The Past, Present And Future Of The Balacade

The Balacade was a community hub for decades, so when the previous owners Paul and Patricia Arney decided to sell, I connected with them and the new owners to talk about the history of the business as well as plans for the future.

8. Local Business Owner Donates $50,000 To Woodland Cultural Centre’s Save The Evidence Campaign

Leonard Montour, a local business owner and member of Wahta First Nation, raised $50,000 for Woodland Cultural Centre’s Save the Evidence campaign, providing one of the campaign’s largest individual donations to date. I spoke to him about his donation as well as his plans to continue fundraising until he reaches $100,000.

9. Mary Lake Marathon Raises Over $27,000 For Port Sydney Girl Facing Upcoming Surgery

Port Sydney resident Robin Mounsteven launched the first-ever Mary Lake Marathon this October. The marathon raised $27,000 for his neighbour and friend Scarlett Seymour, a three-year-old who was born with multiple organs on the outside of her body.

10. Ribbons At Bracebridge Falls Removed In Preparation For Community Quilt Project

The community came together this fall to tie thousands of orange ribbons at Bracebridge Falls in honour of the Indigenous people who lost their lives at residential schools. The ribbons came down in October so that they could be made into a commemorative quilt.

Thanks for reading about my top 10 stories of 2021, and thank you to all my sources and readers for a great year of stories. Happy New Year and have a wonderful 2022, Muskoka!