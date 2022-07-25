New Series To Bring A Taste Of Culture To Neighbourhood Parks

For anyone looking to sink their teeth into a new cultural experience, the City of Orillia and Orillia & District Arts Council (ODAC) have teamed up this summer to create “Orillia Summer Nights,” a new series of cultural experiences offered in neighbourhood parks throughout the city.

“We are excited to offer new programming that expands the reach of arts and cultural programming across the city,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “Bringing the Orillia Summer Nights program to smaller neighbourhood parks will give residents a unique opportunity to connect with the incredible creative talent we have in Orillia in their own backyards and provides visitors the opportunity to explore different areas within our city. I encourage you to gather your family, neighbours, or friends, and prepare to be entertained outdoors, in our beautiful parks.”

Starting Wednesday, July 27, 2022, Orillia Summer Nights brings a five-week series of free, diverse, and interactive entertainment to small neighbourhood parks representing all four City wards. Activities start at 6:30 p.m. and include improv, dance, comedy, music and movement, and edible art.

“The Orillia Summer Nights program came out of a desire to improve access to arts and culture, creating experiences that are accessible to everyone,” said Christine Hager, ODAC Board Director. “The activities are highly entertaining, family friendly, and allow for audience members to join in the fun if they wish.”

Orillia Summer Nights Activity Schedule

July 27 Clayt French Park 975-983 Atlantis Dr. Kids in the Hood with Errol Lee, who will engage youth in music and movement Aug. 3 Hillcrest Park 255 Matchedash St. N. Laughs on the Hill – Improv with the Old Dancehall Players Aug. 10 Homewood Park 68 Woodside Dr. Dance Moves – Latin Line Dancing with Miriam Goldberger Aug. 17 Walter Henry Park 3050 Orion Blvd. Eat Your Art – Edible art with Nancy Hannah Aug. 24 Victoria Park 75 Coldwater Rd. W Laughs on the Lawn – Outdoor theatre with the Old Dancehall Players

Should there be inclement weather in the forecast, follow Orillia & District Arts Council on Facebook for updates related to any changes to programming. Visit orillia.ca/culture or orilliaartscouncil.ca for more information about the program and participating artists.