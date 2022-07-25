Collision In Midland Claims The Life Of Tiny Township Resident

Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded shortly after 7 a.m. July 25, 2022 after a construction worker located a single vehicle that had left Fuller Avenue, Midland and crashed down the embankment towards Bayport Boulevard coming to rest on the edge of the construction site.

The male driver was extracted from his vehicle by Midland Fire Service and County of Simcoe Paramedics attended to triage the driver.

Sadly, the lone occupant of the vehicle Neil Barry McQuade 76 years of Tiny Township was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Members of the OPP Central Region Technical Traffic Investigation Unit are assisting in the continuing investigation as to the cause of the crash. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dashcam video is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca.