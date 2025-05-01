New Sculpture Unveiled At Lake Of Bays Community Centre In Baysville

The Lake of Bays Community Centre in Baysville has welcomed some charming new forest friends. A stunning new sculpture by woodcarver Jake Rhodes has been unveiled at the facility. This piece, which took over 80 hours to complete and weighs approximately 250 pounds, adds a unique local touch to the centre.

The sculpture is the final addition to the community centre’s recent transformation. Mayor Terry Glover, alongside Jake Rhodes, expressed their pride in the new piece, calling it the finishing touch to the centre’s updates.

This is the latest addition from artist Rhodes, following two stunning sculptures he previously installed at Dwight Beach.

Visitors can see the sculpture in person at the community centre and enjoy the perfect photo opportunity during their visit.