SIU Concludes Investigation Into Man’s Fractured Knee in Orillia Arrest

The Special Investigations Unit found no reasonable grounds to believe an Ontario Provincial Police officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the fractured right knee suffered by a 60-year-old man. On December 31, 2024, officers were called to a residence in the area of Colborne Street and West Street South in Orillia for a report that the man threatened a woman with a knife.

Officers encountered the man and forced him to the floor. There was a struggle before the officers handcuffed the man. The man was taken to the detachment, then the hospital where he was diagnosed with the serious injury.

While Director Joseph Martino accepted that the man’s injury was incurred in the altercation that marked his arrest, there was no basis for proceeding with criminal charges.

Full Director’s Report (with Incident Narrative, Evidence, and Analysis & Director’s Decision):