New Art Display At Gravenhurst Municipal Office

The Town of Gravenhurst and the Muskoka Discovery Centre are pleased to announce there is a new display of local artwork at the municipal office (3-5 Pineridge Gate).

This is the second display since launching the local art showcase in March.

The new display features work by Janice Feist, a Bracebridge painter.

Janice’s beautiful work is hanging in the lobby and in the council chambers.

People can check out the lobby display during regular business hours – Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – and the display in the council chambers is viewable during committee meetings and council meetings.

Learn more about Janice Feist.

The art showcase project is spearheaded by the town’s Public Art Advisory Committee. The Muskoka Discovery Centre sources the work on display.

The town thanks everyone who helps make this project possible.