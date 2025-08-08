New RVH Program Offers Safe, Supportive Care For People Facing Addictions And Homelessness

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH), in partnership with the HART of Simcoe County, has officially opened the region’s first publicly funded, co-ed live-in addictions treatment centre in Barrie.

The new 21-day program offers a safe, supportive environment for individuals facing some of the most complex health and social challenges including addiction, mental illness and housing insecurity.

“Addiction recovery is not a straight path, and it’s not something people should have to navigate alone,” says Gail Hunt, RVH President and CEO. “This program reflects our commitment to delivering connected, community-based care that meets people where they are.”

Unlike traditional outpatient services, live-in treatment provides a comprehensive, immersive model of care which is particularly vital for individuals without stable housing who may not be able to access or succeed in community-based programs.

Each cohort of up to 12 clients will live onsite and take part in structured daily programming, including individual and group counselling, life skills development, mindfulness practices and recreational therapy. Care is delivered by a multidisciplinary team of social workers, addiction counsellors, a recreation therapist and program supervisor, all focused on providing person-centred care rooted in safety, dignity and recovery.

“We know that live-in treatment offers a more immersive and consistent level of support, and research shows it has the greatest impact for people with complex needs,” says Brandon Lewicki, Operations Director of RVH’s Mental Health and Addictions Program. “We welcomed our first cohort in July, and the feedback from clients confirms that this type of program gives people the chance to stabilize, heal and rebuild — especially when they’re surrounded by a team that believes in their potential and meets them with compassion.”

Referrals to the live-in program come through community partners as part of RVH’s role in the HART of Simcoe County, a collaborative model transforming care for individuals facing homelessness, addiction and mental health challenges. Funding for Homeless and Addiction Recovery Treatment Hubs (HART Hubs) was announced by the Provincial Government in January 2025, with the HART of Simcoe County officially launching in June 2026.

Priority is given to individuals at highest risk and experiencing housing insecurity. Before entering, each client completes a minimum 24-hour stabilization period through RVH’s Withdrawal Management Services to ensure they are safe, supported and ready to fully engage in treatment.

Located on Dunlop Street West, the centre is close to RVH’s existing addiction services, including the Rapid Access Addiction Medicine (RAAM) clinic. This proximity ensures clients can access a full continuum of care all in one connected system.

“What sets this program and partnership apart is its strong connection to a broad network of wraparound supports from primary care and mental health to Indigenous Patient Navigation and housing,” says Lewicki. “We’re meeting people where they are, supporting their path to recovery, and fostering an inclusive, safe environment that addresses mental health, addiction and the social factors affecting health.”