Muskoka Cottager Invites Community To Join Her In Annual Fundraising Swim For Hospital

For the fourth year, local cottager and Princeton University swimmer Caroline Lewitt is preparing to swim around Tondern Island in support of the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation and this year, she’s inviting others to jump in and swim alongside her.

Taking place on Friday August 15th, 2025, the 8km swim has become a summer tradition for Caroline, who has raised over $131,000 for the hospital since her first swim in 2020. This year, her goal is twofold: to raise even more funds in support of urgent hospital needs, and to have at least 10 people join her in the water.

“This year, I would love to involve 10+ members of the community and have them join me in the lake, for however long or short they wish! Whether it is for five minutes or five kilometers. EVERYONE is welcome to be a part of this community initiative” says Caroline.

What began during the pandemic as a solo effort to give back has evolved into an inspiring community event. Last year’s swim surpassed her $10,000 goal, raising $11,850 and drawing nearly a dozen participants who joined her along the route. Caroline now hopes to build on that momentum, bringing more swimmers and donors into the fold.

Caroline grew up between the UK and Canada and spends her summers at her family’s cottage on Lake Muskoka. A former member of MUSAC (Muskoka Aquatic Club), she still holds multiple club records and represented MUSAC at Canadian Nationals for three years. Now swimming competitively at Princeton University, she brings that same drive and passion to this annual fundraiser.

“Caroline’s commitment to our hospital is extraordinary,” says Kathryn Devlin, Director of Philanthropy at the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation. “Her leadership has not only raised critical funds but also inspired others to get involved. We’re thrilled to have her support and can’t wait to see this year’s swim come to life.”

To support Caroline’s swim or for more information on how to join her, in the water, visit www.healthmuskoka.ca/tondernisland