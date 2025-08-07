Muskoka Now Under A Total Fire Ban

The Muskoka Association of Fire Chiefs have issued a total fire ban for all of Muskoka and moved the forest fire danger rating to extreme effective immediately. With increasing temperatures, dry conditions and the threats taking place in much of the country, a total fire ban is needed to ensure the health and safety of the community.

During a total fire ban:

NO fires of any type are permitted at any time including for cooking and warmth; and

NO fireworks are allowed.

Extra caution should also be taken when using equipment/tools that may produce heat:

Limit use of grinding tools and hot works outdoors;

DO NOT drive any type of vehicle through long grass/brush as hot exhausts and engines can ignite dry ground cover; and

Be safe and present when barbecuing.

The Muskoka-wide fire danger rating system is in effect from April 1 to October 31. Monitored and determined by the Muskoka Association of Fire Chiefs, in consultation with Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF), the rating is verified daily and is determined using the Fire Weather Index (FWI), an internationally used method for determining the risk of fires in open air. The FWI uses factors such as relative humidity, temperature, previous 24-hour rain amount, wind directions and more to determine the risk level.

Updates and changes to the rating are communicated on the Town of Bracebridge website, through social media and on the road signs found throughout Muskoka.

For more information contact your local fire department.