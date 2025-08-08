Canadian Country Artist Kelsi Mayne Returns To Boots And Hearts

Canadian country artist Kelsi Mayne continues to establish herself as one of the most exciting names in the genre, with over 3 million career streams, a growing list of performances and a fresh new wave of music already making its mark.

Her latest single “ Georgia Off My Mind ,” is a summer-ready single that follows her radio hit “ Breaking Bad ” which debuted in the Top 50 at Canadian Country radio. The new music marks a bold new chapter for the Windsor-born artist, with more original releases on the way this fall.

“Surviving the hardest year of my life— breaking off a 10-year relationship, calling off my wedding, moving out, then losing my grandmother and a close friend just 2 weeks later— I can now say, I’ve experienced ALL of what life can throw at you… taking my songwriting to a whole new level” said Mayne. “These new songs have saved me and have given me a new purpose and outlook. My hope is that they can do the same for someone else.”

A two-time CMA Ontario Female Artist of the Year and Rising Star nominee, Mayne has become known for her genre-blending sound, powerhouse vocals and undeniable stage presence. Raised on Detroit radio, her music fuses country storytelling with touches of Motown, R&B and pop while her natural rasp brings a gritty, rock-inspired edge.

Mayne has lit up major stages across the country including Calgary Stampede, Cavendish Beach Music Festival in addition to opening for Meghan Patrick and Russell Dickerson. This month, Kelsi will return to Boots and Hearts for the fifth time, solidifying her status as a festival favourite.

With tracks climbing the charts, a growing fanbase and new music on the way, Kelsi Mayne is just getting started. Whether she’s commanding a festival stage or connecting with fans through deeply personal songwriting, she’s carving out a space that’s entirely her own — and the #MayneTrain is showing no signs of slowing down.

Kelsi Mayne Tour Dates

August 9 – Boots and Hearts – Oro-Medonte, ON

August 15 – CNE – Toronto, ON

August 21 – Summerfest on Main – Newmarket, ON

August 23 – Tecumseth Corn and Music Festival – Tecumseh, ON

September 7 – REC ROOM – Mississauga, ON

September – 12 – Blue Jay Sessions, Friends or Dorothy Lounge – Kelowna, BC (CCMA week)

October 12 – Oktoberfest – Kitchener, ON

