Hale Muskoka Opens Aug. 10th In Gravenhurst With Smash & Sear: Best In Burger Competition

Leading Canadian chefs gather in cottage country to battle on the grill

Hale

Muskoka

Gravenhurst’s highly-anticipated new culture and events destinationwith the first annualwith Broil King, Rowe Beef and Secret Lands Farms.

Celebrity chefs including Chef Paul Boehmer, Chef Joe Friday, Chef Bradley Yip, Chef Melanie Robinson and Chef Roger Moore will take to the grill to make tasty smash burgers using Rowe Beef and compete for the coveted title of “Best in Burger,” their choice of a Broil King BBQ or KEG and an invitation to be the first chef in the Broil King Culinary School of Grilling & BBQ to be held at Hale Muskoka in summer 2026.

Guests, alongside a panel of admired culinary connoisseurs including Chef Jordan Wagman, Chef Charmaine Broughton, Chef Melanie Dunkelman, Chef Coco Gaona and Rod Rowe (Rowe Beef), will have the chance to vote for their favourite burgers to crown the winning chef.

Running from 12pm to 6pm, attendees will also get to sample beverages from Muskoka Brewery, Spy Cider, Signal Hill Whiskey, and Crystal Head Vodka as well as sweets from Good Behaviour Ice Cream and DRAY’Z CAKYZ, shop an artisan market filled with unique offerings from local growers, makers and retailers, shop curated vintage finds from Hippie Market, listen to live music from Alexis Taylor and The Patti & Mick Trio, play vintage lawn games and create custom indigo dye t-shirts.

Tickets to Smash & Sear: Best in Burger Competition include samples from all chefs, beverages, sweets, live music performances, access to the market and grounds and more – and are available to purchase online for $40 (plus tax). The event is open for all-ages to enjoy.

“We are excited to celebrate the opening of Hale Muskoka with the community on August 10 – bringing hundreds of people together for an exceptional ‘fire and feast’ culinary experience and to discover Muskoka’s newest cultural hub,” said Eric Abugov, Founder, Hale Muskoka. “We look forward to welcoming guests for their first visit to explore Hale Muskoka, a natural gathering space filled with engaging experiences and spaces.”