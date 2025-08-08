West Parry Sound OPP Lay Charges After Traffic Stop On Hwy. 400

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one person with multiple offences.

On July 30, 2025, at approximately 1:00 a.m. members of the West Parry Sound OPP Detachment stopped a vehicle on Highway 400 as the driver was wanted by another police service.

Further investigation revealed the passenger in the vehicle was in possession of pipe bomb making material. Items seized as pipe bomb making material were turned over to the OPP Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU).

Hoshane Allen, 33-years-of-age of Scarborough was arrested and charged with:

Explosives – making or possessing for unlawful purpose

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Fail to comply with probation order

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

The accused was held for bail at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound and is scheduled to appear on August 6, 2025.